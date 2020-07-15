JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Southeastern Grocers, parent company and home of BI-LO, Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, together with the SEG Gives Foundation, has announced the launch of the Romay Davis Belonging, Inclusion and Diversity Grant Program.
The grant program will "provide nonprofits supporting minority communities with opportunities to receive funding to serve diverse sectors," according to a statement from the grocery store chain.
"As the country faces challenging times with a global pandemic and heightened racial distress, Southeastern Grocers remains committed to fostering a culture of belonging and inclusion for people of all backgrounds," according to the statement. "To support the fight for racial equality and social justice, SEG Gives Foundation is offering nonprofits in communities throughout its seven-state footprint the opportunity to apply for grant funds to help address racial disparities in health care and food insecurity."
Elizabeth Thompson, executive vice president and chief people officer for Southeastern Grocers, said, “At Southeastern Grocers, we take pride in cultivating an environment of belonging, inclusion and diversity. As a people-first company, we are committed to creating a thriving culture with stores that reflect the local communities we serve. Embracing and celebrating our differences makes us stronger and we are honored to stand with our associates, customers and neighbors to support nonprofits that positively impact our communities. We are stronger together.”
The Romay Davis Belonging, Inclusion and Diversity Grant Program began accepting applications July 8 and remains open through Sept. 8.
Organizations throughout Southeastern Grocers’ footprint can apply for grants ranging from $5,000 to $25,000, according to the statement. The SEG Inclusion and Diversity Committee will review and evaluate all applications. Grant awards will be announced in December.
The namesake for the Romay Davis Belonging, Inclusion and Diversity Grant Program is Romay Davis, a 20-year Winn-Dixie associate. Last year, SEG and the Montgomery, Ala., Winn-Dixie store celebrated Davis for her 100th birthday, according to the statement.
"During a time when women and people of color faced restricted rights, Ms. Romay consistently broke barriers and shattered glass ceilings by challenging society’s limited beliefs," according to the statement. "Ms. Romay served in World War II, graduated from New York University and thrived in a 30-year fashion career. After retirement, she continued to blaze trails by earning a master’s degree and a black belt in taekwondo.
"At the young age of 80, Ms. Romay rejoined the workforce as a Winn-Dixie associate. Ms. Romay has achieved many milestones throughout her accomplished life, and it is SEG’s hope that this grant, named in her honor, provides inspiration and opportunity for others to do the same."
For additional information about the Romay Davis Belonging, Inclusion and Diversity Grant Program, including details on required documentation, organizational requirements, the Southeastern Grocers’ Inclusion and Diversity Statement and more, visit www.segrocers.com/careers/whychooseus. To submit an application online, visit www.seggives.com/grantapp.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.