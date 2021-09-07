Grisson runs for Morven mayor

MORVEN – Katryna Miller Grisson is running for mayor of Morven.
Grisson has been a resident of Morven for more than 52 years, according to a campaign statement. She is married to Henry Grisson Jr. The couple have five children and seven grandchildren.
"I will work for you and together as citizens of Morven, we will rebirth our city," Grisson said. "I'm asking for your vote on Nov. 2, 2021, because together we will rebirth our city."
