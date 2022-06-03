VALDOSTA – Lowndes County Board of Commissioners is seeking construction bids for Griner Park, a new interactive area at Webster and Ashley streets.
This is one of the first economic and social initiatives under Rachel Thrasher’s tenure as community development director, Lowndes County Manager Paige Dukes said.
“We plan on using this as an open, multifunctional space. We’re still making some final changes but there is going to be some public art and some interactive opportunities for the public to engage. It also gives Lowndes County an opportunity to utilize social media to our benefit,” she said.
Thrasher worked with ASA Engineering & Surveying to create a rendering for the potential viability of such a park.
“All of the landscaping has been done through an architect through ASA. As you can see, it’s things that’ll grow in the area. It’s all very hardy. It’s very green,” she said.
“The white fencing protects the back property and the main fencing gives it all a very streamlined look. We’re excited to add this as a new fixture for the county.”
Final bids will be announced at a tentative date.
Griner Park is a part of an ongoing renovation plan to expand traffic to Downtown Valdosta, which includes the $9.8 million renovation of the courthouse.
