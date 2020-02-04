DASHER – Georgia Christian School senior Miles Grimes has been named the school’s 2020 PAGE STAR student.
Grimes selected Lindsi Elliott, English teacher at Georgia Christian School, as his STAR teacher, school officials said.
Grimes, the son of Rob and Gina Grimes of Valdosta, earned the recognition for academic achievement and performance on the SAT.
“Miles is an exceptional student who has a knack for viewing the world from various perspectives," Elliott said. "His ability to see situations from all angles has made him a pleasure to teach, particularly in literature, where this is such a valuable skill.”
The PAGE Student Teacher Achievement Recognition program is sponsored, administered and promoted by the Professional Association of Georgia Educators and the PAGE Foundation. Since its creation, the STAR program has honored nearly 27,500 students and the teachers they have selected as the most influential to their academic achievement, school officials said.
High school seniors must have the highest score on a single test date on the SAT and be in the top 10% or top 10 students of their class based on grade point average to qualify for STAR nomination.
STAR begins each year in participating Georgia high schools when the STAR student is named and chooses a STAR teacher to share in this recognition. The students and their teachers are honored by their schools and receive special recognition in their communities from one of the more than 170 statewide civic organizations and businesses that serve as local sponsors of the STAR program.
Students compete for school system recognition as the top STAR student and those winners compete for region honors. Region winners contend for the honor of being named state PAGE STAR student. STAR teachers continue on with their STAR students at every level of the program.
PAGE and the PAGE Foundation honor outstanding students and educators and, encourage academic excellence through competitive academic programs such as PAGE STAR, the PAGE Academic Bowl for Middle Grades and the PAGE Georgia Academic Decathlon.
