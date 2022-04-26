Greeting Gabby: Country star kicks off Wild Adventures concerts

VALDOSTA – Country superstar Gabby Barrett kicks off Wild Adventures Theme Park's 2022 All-Star Concert Series.
The concert is scheduled for April 30.
“Gabby Barrett is coming off an impressive year, taking home top honors from the Billboard Music Awards, the CMT Awards, American Music Awards and more,” said Adam Floyd, park marketing and sales manager. “We feel incredibly lucky that we get to begin this year’s All-Star Concert Series with country music’s brightest new star.”
Barrett began her rise as a finalist on the 16th season of “American Idol.” Soon after, her multi-platinum debut, “I Hope,” became the most streamed country song of 2020 and won CMT’s 2020 Breakthrough Video of the Year award.
Crowned the American Country Music New Female Artist of the Year in 2021, Barrett has added more elite wins to her goldmine of accolades, including three Billboard Music Awards – Top Country Female Artist, Top Country Song (“I Hope”), Top Collaboration with Charlie Puth (“I Hope”) – iHeartRadio Music Awards Best New Country Artist and the 2021 CMT Music Awards top honor for Female Video of the Year (“The Good Ones”).
Barrett is scheduled to take the stage 8 p.m. Saturday, April 30, as the first performance of the 2022 All-Star Concert Series presented by Valdosta TKO Nissan.
General admission to each concert is included for free with a 2022 season pass, park representatives said in a statement. Park guests visiting with a daily ticket can purchase general concert admission for $10. Reserved concert seats are available for purchase, with discounted options available for season passholders.
On May 7, the All-Star Concert Series continues with rock legend and lead singer of Creedence Clearwater Revival, John Fogerty.
For more information: Visit WildAdventures.com.
