VALDOSTA — “The best place to put a gift store is right next to a cookie shop.”
So said Anita Greer, who opened her new business, Greer’s Gifts, Monday in the Valdosta Mall — right next to Great American Cookies.
This is not her first rodeo. She and her husband, Rick, opened Titletown Toys, also in the mall, last year. While both of them own the new gift shop, she’s running it.
Greer’s Gifts offers goods ranging from candy bouquets and T-shirts to homemade soap.
Business appeared brisk on opening day, with several customers examining the wares and making purchases.
Greer said the planning for the shop began about four weeks ago.
“It just seemed like the right thing,” she said. “Everything just came together at the right time.”
Before turning to business, Greer spend 13 years working for the Lowndes County School System.
One product at the check-out desk, Southern Dirty Girls Soap, is manufactured by a woman in Ray City, she said.
Were there any problems opening a store in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic? “Apparently not,” Greer said. “We’re being very careful, though.”
This isn’t her store location’s first brush with gift sales; formerly, it had housed Hot Topic before that store moved to another mall location.
Greer’s Gifts is open 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1-6 p.m. Sunday.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
