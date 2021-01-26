GreatHer Summit to inspire women

VALDOSTA – After rescheduling the GreatHer Purpose Summit twice due to the pandemic, founder Sharah Denton will virtually sponsor the event 4-6:15 p.m., March 6.
Denton said the uncertainty of the virus, coupled with wanting out-of-state family members and friends to attend, caused her to plan the free event online via Zoom.
She will also stream it on Facebook Live and upload it to Go4It Communications’ new YouTube Channel. Go4It is Denton’s public relations business.
“Many times people go through things and are hesitant to share what they have overcome not knowing that their story can inspire others,” she said concerning the reason for the summit.
“This event is focused on positivity, but of course, some of us may share certain aspects of what we have overcome to find our purpose. The vision of GreatHer Purpose started as a summit but has evolved into a podcast, which is in its second season since its launch on June 1 last year.”
GreatHer Purpose was inspired by a vision Denton had in 2014 but it wasn’t until late 2019 when she established a summit as a sharing place for testimonies of conquering hurt, betrayal or other obstacles. Denton said women would be encouraged to be their true selves while also loving themselves.
The mission of the summit is to show women they can overcome struggles and still fulfill their purpose, she said.
Denton said event guests can expect transparency, authenticity, positivity, laughter and empowerment.
Headlining the summit is Yaisa Mann, Denton’s college English teacher. Mann is an author and chief executive officer of Yaisa Lifestyle Brand.
“It was only right to include the first person in college that I was blessed to connect with even all these years later,” Denton said. “She is so optimistic, supportive and positive, and I have always admired her energy and beautiful spirit. She always finds the silver lining and her faith in God is powerful.”
Panelists are LaToya Smith, chief executive officer and founder of Kuddles and Hugs, Krystal Thomas, educator and healthy lifestyle influencer, Katrina Royal, co-owner of Jerkin’ Ya Soul Caribbean and Soul Food, and Rico Bell-Tucker, educator and philanthropist.
Denton said she draws motivation from the group through their tenacity, support, encouragement and strength.
“Each of these women are great and inspire me to be a better me and are real. They don't mind giving me the truth but in a way that is with love and support, even if we do not talk all the time,” she said.
“It was only fitting to have them a part of this summit and each of them did not hesitate to do it. That meant a lot to me to not only have their support but their participation.”
More information: goforitcommunications@gmail.com, (678) 348-6514 and eventbrite.com.
