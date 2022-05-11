GreatHER Purpose hosts summit

VALDOSTA – The GreatHER Purpose is making its way to Atlanta for a summit.
The summit is scheduled for 11 a.m., June 4, organizers said in a statement.
"The summit's platform is focused on encouraging women from all walks of life to find and live in their greater purpose," they added. "During the pandemic, the host, and founder of the GreatHER Purpose podcast, Sharah' Nicole realized the platform needed a better way of reaching her target audience."
"The GreatHER purpose platform is one that motivates and promotes all things related to living and finding your true purpose," she said. "After a lot of soul searching and overcoming life's obstacles, I found so many women who were going through these same roadblocks but in secret. Sharing my story and promoting others to share theirs, has opened a network of amazing women supporting and motivating each other."
The event stems from Valdosta; last year, it had to be moved to a virtual platform and still reached over 400 women across the United States.
"Women from my hometown in California and various chapters of my adult life – even women I did not know showed up and learned so much from our speakers, it was a beautiful and humbling experience," she said.
The 2022 event will be held across 105 Courtland St. NE in Atlanta and is a brunch-theme event.
The mistress of ceremonies is voice actress Margrette Strother. Four Atlanta-based women are scheduled as speakers: Ros Hedgepethy, chief executive officer of Pretty Boss; Ashlon Reeder, "The Transformed Woman" devotional author; Cachet Prescott, "All Things Unlearned" podcast host; and recent Kennesaw State University graduate Chanelle Johnson.
There will be vendors, food and prizes.
Tickets can be purchased on eventbrite, click GreatHER Purpose tickets; for more information or sponsorship opportunities, contact Sharah' Nicole at goforitcommunications@gmail.com or (678) 348-6514.
