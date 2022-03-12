VALDOSTA – Donnie Kehr said "The Greatest Piano Men" is a tribute show, not an impersonation show.
"We portray their essence but we're not trying to impersonate them," Kehr said. "When I play, I sound like Billy Joel. I'm not trying to sound like him. People say I just sound like him."
When "The Greatest Piano Men" plays Valdosta this coming week, the audience can expect musicians performing as some combination of Elton John, Ray Charles, Billy Joel, Liberace, Beethoven, Stevie Wonder, etc. The show is the last performance in the Presenter Series season sponsored by the Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts.
And though Kehr wears a goatee similar to the one on the chin of the older Joel, some audience members may think he looks familiar for other reasons.
Kehr, who lives in New York City, is an actor who has played characters in TV's "House of Cards," "Gotham" and the recent "Inventing Anna," movies such as "Jersey Boys," "Wall Street" and "Chaplin" and originated Broadway roles in shows such as "Jersey Boys," "Billy Elliot" and "The Mystery of Edwin Drood."
In 2019, he created "The Greatest Piano Men" as an opening production for Donnie and Marie Osmond's Las Vegas show. When that gig came to an end, Kehr wanted to keep "Piano Men" going so he created a touring road show.
"'The Greatest Piano Men' is a lot of fun," he said. "Everybody comes out of the show feeling good. Every song is a hit."
The show was doing well, gaining steam as 2019 turned to 2020, then the pandemic hit. The show closed along with everything else.
Kehr said he worked online some during the pandemic but "it was tough. It hurt all of us."
Though there was one early pandemic job for "The Greatest Piano Men." A memorable performance at The Villages in Florida. The "Piano Men" crew was told it would be an outdoor concert. When they arrived, promoters kept the promise. The stage was set up in a field. The field was full of people watching the show in their golf carts.
"Instead of applause, they beeped their golf cart horns," Kehr said.
The arts center synopsis describes what the Valdosta audience can expect – though in a seat at Mathis City Auditorium, rather than a golf cart in a field: "With three pianos, multi-media and back-up singers, 'The Greatest Piano Men' is a live rock & roll celebration of the greatest piano icons in music. A high-energy musical journey that takes you through the '50s and '60s hits of Piano Men like Little Richard, Jerry Lee Lewis and Ray Charles to the '70s and '80s hits of maestros Stevie Wonder, Elton John and Billy Joel."
"The Greatest Piano Men" is scheduled to play 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 15, Mathis City Auditorium, 2300 N. Ashley St. An optional pre-show dinner is offered 6 p.m. prior to each show, with advanced reservations required, according to organizers. More information: Visit the arts center, 527 N. Patterson St., call (229) 247-2787; or visit turnercenter.org.
