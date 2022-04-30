VALDOSTA – Dr. Leslie Jones, Valdosta State University biology professor, took her biology 1010 class to Grand Bay Wildlife Management Area for a lesson on biodiversity recently.
Grand Bay is a nature park encompassing 2,623 acres of state-owned property and 5,874 acres of land owned by the U.S. Air Force. The area consists of 3,059 acres of upland pine and hardwood forest and 5,438 acres of wetlands.
The park is home to an education center that hosts many field trips for the area's schools and nature enthusiasts.
Jones has been incorporating this type of “outdoor learning” in her college classes for the past 18 years as an extra credit field trip. This is the first time any of her classes had embarked on such a trip since VSU closed the campus due to the COVID-19 pandemic back in March 2020.
She said she finds the format to be especially accommodating for anyone with concerns about social distancing, as the preserve’s long trails and open space make it easier to spread out. She added that the lack of confinement and increased interactivity makes the material more memorable to students.
“I love taking people out. They’ll learn more being out there than they’ll ever learn in a traditional classroom. I know many of them haven’t had an educational experience like that, so it’s a pleasure to give my students an experience they wouldn’t have otherwise,” she said.
Jones makes it a point to make the lesson as hands-on as possible, culminating in Shantiera Wise, a nursing major, walking barefoot into the swampy waters to scoop up a special plant to show the rest of the class.
“I really like how interactive it all is. I got to go out into the wetlands and give my feet a chance to cool off. I’ve picked up so many plants that other people are thinking I work here. Well that and because of my Grand Bay shirt. It’s really cool,” she said.
Jones said she hopes to make this type of instruction a regular occurrence because she sees the difference it makes in her students’ attitudes toward education.
“To be perfectly honest, a lot of students would sell their mother for extra credit. It's the initial reason why they make the trip and sacrifice their Saturday mornings. But a lot of the kids who show up talk about what a good time they had and how much they learned, and their grades are a reflection of that,” she said.
For more information on how to utilize Grand Bay’s education center, contact the office at (706) 557-3333.
