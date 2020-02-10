VALDOSTA — A small discharge of sewage into Two Mile Branch Monday is being blamed on a grease blockage.
The City of Valdosta Utilities Department staff responded to a call concerning a manhole discharge at the 2400 block of Patterson Street, according to a statement by the city. The spill was caused by a grease blockage in a sewer line, resulting in 200 gallons of sewage to enter a storm drain that discharges into Two Mile Branch.
Workers captured and recovered a large portion of the discharge before it entered state waters, the city said. The blockage was cleared and the site and its discharge point were cleaned and disinfected, according to the statement.
Although the level of potential contamination to the area is minimal, the public is advised to avoid contact with the water adjacent to 2400 block of North Patterson Street for the next seven days, the statement said.
The City’s FOG Prevention Division continues to urge all customers to refrain from dumping waste cooking fats, oils and grease down their home or business drains for the protection of their personal property, as well as the public sanitary sewer collection system.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.