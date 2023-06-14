ATLANTA — More than $1 million was announced in state grants Monday to help expand high-speed internet in Echols County.
The grants are part of the second round of the Capital Projects Fund Grant Program, according to a statement from Gov. Brian Kemp’s office.
The money was awarded to the Windstream company, projecting 420 customers in Echols County. The exact amount was $1,195,703, according to the governor's office.
When combined with significant capital matches from the awardees, almost $30 million will be invested to serve more than 3,500 locations in areas most in need of high-speed internet access, according to the statement.
Other grant locations announced Monday are Calhoun, Miller and Webster.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.