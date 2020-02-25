Grand exalted ruler to visit Valdosta Elks Lodge

VALDOSTA – Valdosta Elks Lodge will host the Spring Quarterly Convention Feb. 27 through March 1.
Grand Exalted Ruler Robert "Bob" L. Duitsman and his wife, Beth, will attend, members said.
There will be several dignitaries from around the state and state presidents from Alabama, Florida and Mississippi.
Georgia State President Bruce Hayden and his wife, Lisa, and Exalted Ruler of the Valdosta Elks Lodge Larry Pope and his wife, Ana, will welcome everyone, members said.
Duitsman was born in Inglewood, Calif., and attended local schools, including Inglewood High School, the University of Southern California and Southwestern University School of Law in Los Angeles, receiving a juris doctor degree in 1981.
He joined the Culver City Elks Lodge in 1989. Moving through the chairs, he was elected exalted ruler for 1993-94 and again in 1995-96. He was association vice president 2001-02 during the presidency of John Carvalho and his wife, Sandy, and was then district deputy grand exalted ruler 2005-06 during the national presidency of the Honorable Louis J. “Jim” Grillo and his wife, Lucia.
He served on several district committees, but developed a particular interest in the ritual program. He has been a ritual judge since 1995 and served in a number of positions in the ritual community leading to CHEA ritual training chair and finally CHEA ritual contest chair in 2007-08.
He also served on the CHEA major project board of trustees from 2013-16, the last year as its chair. He served as president of the California-Hawaii Elks Association 2018-19.
On the Grand Lodge level, he served on the committee on judiciary for six years, 2009-15, the last two as chair and is in his fourth year as a justice of the grand forum, in effect the Supreme Court of the Order. For two years, he served on the Grand Lodge pardon commission.
For more than 35 years, he has been an attorney in private practice in the Culver City area, with emphases in the areas of estate planning and parole revocation defense. He is a past chair of the Culver City Chamber of Commerce, a past president of the Culver City Lions Club and a past president of the Inglewood District Bar Association.
For more than 20 years, he was a temporary judge of the Los Angeles Municipal and Superior Courts. For more than 30 years, he has been a volunteer at the Culver City Senior Center helping its members with their legal problems on a volunteer basis.
"What little he knows about speaking before groups he owes in large part to the Toastmasters organization, of which he is a 30-year member with a designation of the Distinguished Toastmaster," members said.
"He also knows a little about parliamentary procedure, having attained the designation of Professional Registered Parliamentary through the National Association of Parliamentarians."
He is an ordained elder at Knox Presbyterian Church in Los Angeles.
"Bob met the love of his life, Beth, in 1982, and they married in 1987," members said. "They do not have any children, unless you count their dog, Winston. Together they live in the Ladera Heights area of Los Angeles County."
He enjoys gardening, puttering around the house, spending time with his dog, and is one of only 131 people on earth who have finished all 34 editions of the Los Angeles Marathon, with a best time of 3:52, members said.
"Bob and Beth are proud and excited to have the opportunity to serve as national president and first lady of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks of the United States of America; meeting and making friends during their travels, and talking about their slogan 'honoring the past – embracing the future.'"
