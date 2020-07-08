CAIRO — Officials with the Grady County Recreation Department will meet next week with the state Recreation and Park Association to determine the feasibility of hosting a fall sports program.
Football, soccer and cheerleading activities for hundreds of children may be postponed or not take place at all depending on determinations made in next week’s meeting, said Recreation Department director Becky Bracewell.
Current plans involve registering participants for sports later this month for a season that would begin play in September.
“All of that could change,” Bracewell said.
The Recreation Department will also consult with county government officials in making a determination on how to move forward, Bracewell added.
Bracewell has stated in the past that the department plans to refocus their efforts on beginning the fall sports program in the scenario the spring sports program could not take place, but now even that is in danger.
Practices for the delayed spring sports program were underway last week when the call came from county officials to cancel the remainder of the season due to rapidly increasing rates of the virus locally.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.