CAIRO — Grady County is formally beginning an effort to reissue bonds used to create Tired Creek Lake at a lower rate following a vote by county commissioners Tuesday.
County officials met with Raymond James and Associates earlier this month to discuss refinancing the $10 million bonds the county took out in 2010. Grady County still has another 10 years worth of payments on those bonds, and County Administrator Buddy Johnson said current economic conditions are favorable to refinancing.
Underwriters met with the Tired Creek Lake Authority last week, and that body then voted unanimously to go solely with Raymond James as the underwriter for the bond re-issuance. Commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday to give the Lake Authority the go-ahead to continue with that effort.
“I think they’re moving in the right direction for sure,” Johnson said of the Lake Authority. “At this point, we’re just giving them approval to move forward with that.”
The cost presented was 0.5 percent per bond, down about half a percent of what Raymond James has charged in the past, Johnson said.
“You won’t find that rate anywhere,” said commissioner Ray Prince, also a member of the Lake Authority.
Overall, Johnson said Grady County can expect to save about $50,000.
The precise details of the refinancing will be left to attorneys, Johnson said. The county administrator expects Raymond James to meet with both the Lake Authority and the Board of Commissioners again in July. The bonds can then be reissued sometime this fall.
Payments on the bond will be made using revenues from fishing at Tired Creek Lake.
The bonds in question are unrelated to the $10.35 million 2015 bonds, which will not be available to refinance until 2025.
