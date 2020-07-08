CAIRO — Grady County students are slated to return to class next month for the first time since mid-March, and school board member John White said that’s likely the only way to ensure the county’s youth are receiving the education they need.
Teachers are going to “pay the price” for the months of school lost at the end of the 2019-20 academic year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, White said during Tuesday’s meeting of the Grady County Board of Commissioners, which he was attending in his capacity as county clerk.
“When they walk in the door in August, they will be 10 weeks behind,” he told the commissioners. “We can’t afford for them to be a year behind.”
White figures many parents may elect to keep their children at home rather than sending them to school, though he argues students aren’t likely to learn much away from a classroom. A full quarter of Grady County students lack access to Wi-Fi, meaning the only school work they can accomplish in the event of campuses being closed again would come through take-home work packets. White argued won’t be able to match the educational value of a classroom setting.
Barring a scenario where Wi-Fi coverage becomes more widespread across the county, White said the only suitable option is for children to return to class this fall — even if the coronavirus is still at large.
“We cannot continue for our kids to stay home and not learn anything,” he said. “We certainly can’t sacrifice 25% of our kids in the county.”
School board members are set to vote next week on whether to approve Superintendent Kermit Gilliard’s recommendation that the 2020-21 academic year begin four days later than currently scheduled. Under Gilliard’s request, the school year would begin Aug. 7 as opposed to Aug. 3, allowing teachers more time to prepare for a scenario where campuses are forced to close once again.
A more complete plan for how schools will function upon their reopening will be released to parents next Tuesday. White said he expects reduced seating capacity on buses and a requirement for students to wear face masks while on public transportation. The option to drop students off at school also will be available, but White said many parents either lack suitable transportation or are already at work when their children are due at school.
Grady County residents are going to have to learn to adjust their lives around the coronavirus, White said. Even if the public has access to a vaccine within the next few months, he noted that flu vaccines are regularly made available, yet thousands of Americans die from the flu each year.
Even if the virus is still raging, White argued that returning to school could inject some much-needed continuity into an uncertain situation.
“The kids need something that is stable,” he said. “I think the adults need something as well that’s stable.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.