VALDOSTA – Lowndes High School seniors may still be unsure how their graduation will play out, but the class got together for a parade Friday.
LHS planned a “senior parade” for 2020 seniors and their families. While it may not be exactly like a traditional ceremony, seniors wore their caps and gowns and celebrated with each other from a distance.
Cars were allowed to be decorated, as long as they met Georgia traffic laws, and many graduates opted for bright, eye-catching posters detailing their names and future plans.
As the cars lined up in the TJ Maxx parking lot, seniors shouted and played music in celebration. Some seniors had their families join them in the vehicle.
Tacarey Fulton is a Lowndes senior who participated in the parade and, after graduation, she is headed into the Air Force.
“It's kind of difficult because you can't do the same stuff you could do as a regular senior,” Fulton said.
Fellow graduate Dariana Waters is headed to Kennesaw State University where she plans to pursue a BS in biology.
While she echoes similar sentiments as her peers, Waters is setting her eyes to the future.
“It’s been a journey,” Waters said. “At the end of the day, God, wonderful teachers and supportive parents have been there for me. I am grateful and excited for my next chapter in life.”
There may be no true substitute for a graduation ceremony, but as all of the graduates traveled from the parking lot to Lowndes High School, all eyes were on them.
Desiree Carver is a reporter at the Valdosta Daily Times. She can be reached at (229) 244-3400 ext. 1215.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.