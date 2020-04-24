ADEL — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and other state officials toured damage sites in Cook County, where a suspected pair of tornadoes touched down Thursday.
The governor landed by helicopter Friday at Cook County Airport at about 12:30 p.m., and was taken in a motorcade to Cecil, where several homes had been damaged.
He spoke with homeowners Lamar and Tacey Williams in front of their home, where fallen limbs were being cleared way.
Tacey was not at home at the time the twister hit, but Lamar was playing with his daughters in the yard when the funnel cloud approached.
“The winds suddenly picked up, and I yelled ‘Girls! Shelter! Now!’” he said.
Lamar and the girls took refuge in a kitchen in the center of the house. None of them was injured, and their home did not appear to be seriously damaged.
Falling trees damaged other houses in Cecil and two hotels suffered major wind and sign damage.
In Adel, a warehouse and other structures downtown along Burwell Avenue suffered significant roof damage from high winds. Gary Garvette, an Adel steel construction worker, was helping remove metal sheeting torn from a downtown business.
Garvette was at home, about three blocks south of downtown, with his grandchildren when the tornado tore through.
“We all huddled together under a mattress,” he said.
Fortunately no one was hurt. No fatalities were reported with the tornado Thursday.
Dusty Moore, another Adel steel construction worker at the same site, said, “There’s going to be lots of (cleanup) work.”
At the end of his tour, Kemp spoke to reporters on South Forrest Street, where more than one house had a tree on or in it.
In dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, Kemp ordered a number of businesses closed. He recently gave permission for some businesses, such as nail salons and barber shops, to open Friday, with restaurant dine-in areas allowed to open Monday.
Asked if the tornado damage would interfere with his phased reopening of businesses, the governor said, “Well, certainly it’s going to affect it for some people; for someone dealing with a tree in the middle of their house it’s going to be difficult for them to focus on going back to work if they need to be secure in their homes.”
Homer Bryson, Georgia’s emergency management director, said his agency would reach out to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, and the state would work with local private sector partners to aid the county even if federal help is not forthcoming.
“We’re resilient people," Kemp said. "I mean, folks down in this part of the country have been through an awful lot between hurricanes and tornadoes and having to deal with a tough farm economy.”
A National Weather Service team was on the ground in Cook County Friday making its investigations, according to a forecaster with the weather service’s Tallahassee, Fla., office.
Johnny West, Cook County’s emergency management director, said officials believe a pair of tornadoes touched down in Cook County on eastward paths. This could not be immediately confirmed by the weather service’s Tallahassee office.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
