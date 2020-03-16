ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp ordered all public elementary, secondary and post-secondary schools in Georgia closed from March 18 to March 31 to battle the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak.
"To keep our students, teachers, and administrators safe and mitigate the spread of COVID-19, I am ordering the closure of all public elementary, secondary, and post-secondary schools in Georgia from March 18, 2020 to March 31, 2020," Kemp said in a statement late Monday. "This measure is critical to reducing local transmission in communities across our state, and I ask Georgians to continue to follow best practices — washing their hands regularly, isolating the elderly and chronically ill, and avoiding large events if possible — in the days and weeks ahead."
Previously, the decision as to whether schools should be closed was left to local school boards.
For updates on COVID-19, follow @GeorgiaEMA, @GaDPH and @GovKemp on Twitter and @GEMA.OHS, @GaDPH and @GovKemp on Facebook. For more information, visit the DPH’s coronavirus webpage at https://dph.georgia.gov/novelcoronavirus.
