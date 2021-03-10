Governor: Georgians 55 or older or with major health problems can get COVID-19 vaccine next week

ATLANTA — Georgians 55 or older or who have disabilities or major health concerns can start getting COVID-19 vaccinations Monday, the governor announced Wednesday.
"As we have said from the beginning of this pandemic, we will protect the most vulnerable from severe illness, hospitalization and death, and ensure that Georgians can get back to normal as soon as possible," said Gov. Brian Kemp. "With increased vaccine supply from the federal government, and significant progress made in vaccinating Georgia seniors and other high-risk individuals, this expanded vaccination eligibility will enable more people to get vaccinated over the next few weeks."
Adding Georgians over the age of 55 and those at high risk to COVID-19 will make vaccines available to categories that account for 92% of deaths due to COVID-19 in Georgia, Kemp said in a statement.
Provided supply allows, vaccine eligibility is expected to open to all adults in April, the statement said.
The Department of Public Health said the medical conditions which will qualify are:
• Asthma (moderate to severe)
• Cancer
• Cerebrovascular disease
• Chronic kidney disease
• Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease
• Cystic Fibrosis
• Diabetes
• Hypertension or high blood pressure
• Heart conditions
• Immunocompromised
• Liver disease
• Neurologic conditions
• Overweight and obesity
• Pregnancy
• Pulmonary fibrosis
• Sickle Cell Disease
• Thalassemia (blood disorder)
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
