Governor activates anti-price gouging laws

ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp activated anti-price gouging powers Saturday as a result of the spreading COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak.
“Those who commit price gouging during this pandemic are not only being exploitive, they are interfering with consumers’ ability to obtain products that could help protect them from becoming ill or spreading the virus,” state Attorney General Chris Carr said in a statement. “Our office will not tolerate this and will hold them accountable.”
While a state of emergency remains in effect, businesses may not charge more for products and services identified by the governor than they charged before the declaration of the state of emergency, unless the increased prices accurately reflect an increase in the cost of new stock or the cost to transport it, plus the retailer's average markup percentage applied during the 10 days immediately prior to the declaration of the state of emergency, the statement said.
In the price gouging statutes, the Department of Law’s Consumer Protection Division receives and evaluates reports related to a rise in the costs of goods and services after the declaration is made.
Violators may be fined up to $5,000 per violation. To report violations, consumers should call (404) 651-8600 or 1-800-869-1123 (outside metro Atlanta) or complete the online complaint form on the Consumer Protection Division’s website (consumer.ga.gov).
Businesses looking for additional information about compliance with the price gouging statutes can visit the Consumer Protection Division’s website consumer.ga.gov, go to the “Business Services” tab and then click on “Emergency Price Controls.”
Carr advises Georgia consumers to follow these tips so as not to fall victim to a coronavirus-related scam:
• Watch out for emails claiming to be from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or experts saying they have information about the virus. For the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus, visit the websites of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Georgia Department of Public Health and World Health Organization.
• Don’t click on links from unknown sources. It could download a virus onto a computer or device. Make sure the anti-malware and anti-virus software on a computer is up-to-date.
• Ignore online offers for vaccinations. When seeing ads touting prevention, treatment or cure claims for COVID-19, ask if there’s been a medical breakthrough, would you be hearing about it for the first time through an ad or sales pitch?
• Everyone should do their homework when it comes to donations, whether through charities or crowdfunding sites. Don’t be rushed into making a donation. If someone wants donations in cash, by gift card or by wiring money, don’t do it.
• Be alert to “investment opportunities.” The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is warning people about online promotions, including on social media, claiming products or services of publicly traded companies can prevent, detect or cure COVID-19 and the stock of these companies will dramatically increase in value as a result.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.