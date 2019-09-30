Gov. Kemp visiting Valdosta

VALDOSTA — Gov. Brian Kemp is scheduled to spend a few days in Valdosta this week, according to announcements from various organizations.
— Kemp is listed as the special guest Tuesday evening, Oct. 1, for the Boy Scouts of America Distinguished Citizen's Award Banquet honoring Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk at James H. Rainwater Conference Center.
— The governor is scheduled to participate in the Homebuilders Association of South Georgia luncheon, noon Wednesday, Oct. 2, at Birdie's, downtown.
— Kemp is scheduled to attend the groundbreaking ceremony for Arglass, a glass manufacturer for the alcohol industry, Thursday morning, Oct. 3, on Rocky Ford Road. Valdosta-Lowndes County Development Authority spearheaded bringing the manufacturer to South Georgia. Arglass is expected to bring at least 150 jobs to Lowndes County.
— First Lady Marty Kemp is scheduled to visit Nashville in neighboring Berrien County. She is scheduled to attend the ribbon-cutting ceremony for Jacob's Well Wednesday morning, Oct. 2.
