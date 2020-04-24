ADEL — Gov. Brian Kemp will visit Cook County today to view the damage from a tornado that touched down Thursday.
The governor will arrive at the Cook County Airport in Adel around noon by helicopter, according to a statement from the governor’s office.
Before coming to Adel, the governor is expected to stop in Pelham, which also suffered major damage from the wave of storms Thursday.
The tornado ripped off roofs and destroyed buildings in the Cook County city, according to witnesses.
The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning shortly before 2 p.m. Thursday for Cook County.
Johnny West, Cook County’s emergency management director, said there was damage throughout the county and “heavy damage” in the city.
The twister, which had been sighted by law enforcement, tore through the town about a block from the offices of The Adel News-Tribune on South Hutchinson Street, said Maria Hardman, the newspaper’s general manager.
The city’s old train depot on South Burwell Avenue was heavily damaged, she said.
Traffic lights in Adel were down on the ground, Hardman said.
She was unaware of any injuries.
