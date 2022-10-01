HAHIRA —Gov. Brian Kemp was the grand marshal in the 41st annual Hahira Honeybee parade.
The Hahira Honeybee Committee with Todd and Michelle Pitchford hosted a reception for officials, community partners and residents to meet with Kemp before the parade.
Lana Hall, festival chairperson, presented Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp, with a personalized Honeybee statue. Hall said Kemp will be the first governor in festival history to serve as grand marshal.
Kemp said, “It’s great to be back in Hahira. I want to thank all of you that put together the Honeybee Festival and for making it a success each year”
“I am very proud of the leaders in this community and I am glad we have a good partnership between the state and local officials. Let’s turn the vote out this year,” he said.
Todd Pitchford said he and Sen. Russ Goodman worked for the last year to secure Kemp as grand marshal for the Honeybee parade.
“This is so awesome to have Gov. Kemp in Hahira for the annual Honeybee Festival,” Pitchford said. “He and First Lady Marty are huge supporters of South Georgia and we are grateful for them.”
The Hahira Square attracted thousands of visitors Saturday. Hundreds of people from Lowndes County and other areas attended the event, shopping at vendor booths, sampling the food and watching the parade.
Festival-goers weren’t required to wear masks, the festival committee left personal protection to individual choices.
This year's festival theme was “Living a Life Without Limits; Honoring Those With Special Abilities in Our Community.”
The committee recognized Hahira - Lowndes County Honored Citizen, David Hughes, who followed behind Kemp in the parade.
Hall said, “We are so grateful for the turnout and excited to plan for the next year.”
