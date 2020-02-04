GOSIER: A healthy you with physical activity, nutrition

Eating and physical activity are behaviors in which people must engage everyday (or almost everyday) for survival.
The World Health Organization defines physical activity as any bodily movement produced by skeletal muscles that requires energy expenditure – including activities undertaken while working, playing, carrying out household chores, traveling and engaging in recreational pursuits.
Frequent and regular physical activity boosts the immune system and helps prevent diseases such as cardiovascular disease, Type 2 diabetes and obesity. It also improves mental health and helps prevent depression.
The American Heart Association recommends that adults get at least 150 minutes per week of moderate-intensity aerobic activity or 75 minutes per week of vigorous aerobic activity, or a combination of both spread throughout a week.
Along with physical activity nutrition plays a vital role in health. There are three keys to healthy eating: moderation, balance and variety.
Moderation is the controlling or regulation of food intake. A balanced diet contains the right mix of nutrients to provide what is essential for health and weight management. Eating a variety of foods and choosing the appropriate number of servings daily from each of the food groups ensures the body is receiving an adequate amount of nutrients.
Always remember that no two food items provide the exact same nutrients, and therefore it is important to eat a variety of foods. In order to be and stay healthy at any age, healthy eating and being physically active are two of the most important things you can do.
Join South Health District on Feb. 15 for a Mind & Body Wellness Health Fair which includes health screenings for blood pressure, blood sugar, hemoglobin A1C and cholesterol. Weight and body mass index checks will also be provided. Registration is required due to limited seating. Those interested should call (229) 333-5290 or visit www.southhealthdistrict.com to register.
Traci Gosier, BSSM, is health promotion coordinator, South Health District.
