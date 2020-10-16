VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta engineering department traffic division will be repairing the roadway at 2424 Gornto Road in front of the YMCA.
The work is scheduled to start Monday, Oct. 19, and should be completed by Tuesday, Oct. 20, weather permitting, city officials said in a statement.
The work will require the closure of the eastbound lane (traveling away from the mall) of Gornto at the YMCA main entrance. The westbound lane (traveling toward the mall) will remain open for vehicle traffic, city officials said.
Traffic control devices and signs will be installed to alert motorists of the closure. City officials urge motorists to avoid the area and drive with caution and adhere to the traffic warning sign for their safety and the safety of others.
For more information, contact the City of Valdosta, engineering department, (229) 259-3530.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.