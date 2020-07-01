VALDOSTA – Goodwill Southern Rivers will hold its first-ever, one-time only, 50% off storewide sale across its entire territory during the Fourth of July weekend.
The sale will be held in honor of health care workers, first responders and loyal customers, July 3-5, Goodwill representatives said in a statement.
The sale will not apply to previous day sales and all sales will be final, they said. The sale will also not apply to the Outlet Store in Columbus and online sales through e-Commerce on shopgoodwill.com.
Social distancing guidelines will still be in place for the safety of all staff and customers. Those guidelines and updated store hours can be found at goodwillsr.org/coronavirus.
All GoodwillSR retail locations, besides the Outlet Store, within their 50-county territory in east Alabama and west Georgia will be participating in the storewide 50% off sale. Store locations can be found at goodwillsr.org/retail-stores and includes the Valdosta store.
For more information about Goodwill Industries of the Southern Rivers, visit www.goodwillsr.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.