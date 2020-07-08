VALDOSTA — As the unemployment rates remain high across the region, Goodwill career centers are working behind the scenes to assist displaced workers and businesses.
To help people who are unemployed and businesses in search of staff, Goodwill Career Center hosts job fairs Thursday, July 9, according to a Goodwill statement. Due to safety precautions and guidelines, the events will be by appointment only.
Goodwill Career Center in Valdosta hosts a job fair for New Hire Solutions, which is looking to hire welders, warehouse associates, drivers and more, 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Thursday, July 9. Individuals must call (229) 316-1216 to register for the event and make an appointment.
The Goodwill Career Center in Valdosta will also host a job fair for Ross, 2:30-5:20 p.m. Thursday, July 9; individuals are asked to call (229) 316-1216 to schedule an interview before the day of the event.
Goodwill’s mission is to change lives through the "power of work and it also offers a host of free services through their career centers to support the employment-related needs of the community, funded almost entirely by revenue generated in its retail stores," company officials said. "Individuals who are in need of assistance with their job search, have career questions or need help with career skills to help them gain employment should call the Goodwill career center nearest you and speak with a career center specialist today."
Career center locations and contact information can be found at goodwillsr.org/career-centers.
For updates on available services and upcoming programs, visit goodwillsr.org or follow GoodwillSR on Facebook.
