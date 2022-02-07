Goodwill donates to Wiregrass

VALDOSTA — Wiregrass Georgia Technical College is one of the seven colleges served by Goodwill Southern Rivers to be a recipient of a $140,000 donation.
“This initiative is designed to bridge the gap between existing scholarships and grants and the actual cost of tuition," said Jack Warden, Goodwill president and chief executive officer. "There are several grants and scholarships out there, but in some instances, they fall short of the actual cost of the program. Oftentimes this is just a few hundred dollars, but that can be a huge barrier to someone trying to get an education to start their career. This money will be distributed by the individual colleges to cover that difference.”
Keyara Hamilton, Goodwill Career Center manager, and Rosalind Neal, Goodwill education and training manager, presented Wiregrass President DeAnnia Clements with a check for $140,000, officials said in a statement.
“Wiregrass has been partnering with our local Goodwill in many ways over the years, and this donation to the college’s foundation for student scholarships will impact our communities for years to come,” Clements said.
Crissy Staley, executive director of fundraising for Wiregrass, said $4,000 has already gone toward scholarships for students for spring semester.
Mackenzie Scott is a novelist and philanthropist who gifted Goodwill with a $10 million donation. Through this donation, technical college gap grants were distributed to help students reach their educational goals, college officials said.
If a person or business would like to support students through scholarships, contact Staley, Crissy.staley@wiregrass.edu or call (229) 333-2124. Wiregrass is now accepting students for Spring Express term classes. Students can enroll in core and/or online courses. Classes begin Feb. 17. Visit www.wiregrass.edu to learn more about the programs Wiregrass offers.
