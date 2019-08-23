Good news, bad news for Valdosta job scene

VALDOSTA — Statistics released by the Georgia Department of Labor Thursday brought a mixed bag of news for metro Valdosta.
"It's good news / bad news," said Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler.
The good news: the metro area's jobless rate fell by 0.2 percentage points to 3.8 percent in July, according to labor department statistics. The four-county metro area includes Brooks, Echols, Lanier and Lowndes counties.
Valdosta ended July with 61,976 employed residents. The number increased by 62 in July and was up by 636 more than the July 2018 total.
The bad news: The total number of available jobs declined from June to July. Jobs decreased for Valdosta during the month of July by 400, coming in at 56,800. When compared to the same time last year, Valdosta gained 1,400 jobs.
Also down was the total number of people in the local labor force, which decreased in July by 79 to reach 64,392. That number is up by 203 from the total of July 2018.
The number of people filing first-time claims for unemployment benefits in metro Valdosta went up in July by about 28 percent and were up by about 5 percent from the same period last year.
Nationally, the unemployment rate was unchanged in July at 3.7 percent. Georgia’s rate dropped 0.1 percentage points to settle at 3.6 percent. A year ago, Georgia’s unemployment rate sat at 3.8 percent, statistics show.
“July was another solid month for Georgia,” Butler said. “The state numbers were strong, and many of our local communities added to their labor force, which was badly needed. Many areas of the state also increased the number of employed residents. Georgia continues to head in the right direction.”
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.