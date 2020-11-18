Gonzalez named area recruiter

VALDOSTA — SSgt. Elizabeth Gonzalez will serve as an Air Force enlisted accessions recruiter, servicing the Valdosta area and northern Florida.
Gonzalez is assigned to the U.S. Air Force Enlisted Accessions Recruiter office, 1525 Baytree Road, Air Force officials said in a statement.
Gonzalez recently graduated from the Air Force Recruiting School in San Antonio, Texas. Prior to being assigned to Valdosta, she was stationed at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, and Nellis Air Force Base, Las Vegas, as a dental assistant.
She is a native of San Diego, Calif., and is stationed with her husband, Jonathan, who is also in the Air Force stationed at Moody Air Force Base.
The Air Force offers more than 150 jobs, education, pay, retirement benefits, etc.
To reach Gonzalez, call (229) 232-0711.
