VALDOSTA – The Greater Valdosta United Way takes aim at its 2019-20 fundraising campaign with its Fourth Annual Golf Tournament this month.
The partner agency sponsors the tournament 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, at Kinderlou Forest Golf Club to raise money for its 19 nonprofits. Registration and lunch is 11 a.m.
The United Way benefits YMCA, The Haven, The Salvation Army, Youth IMPACT Center, Second Harvest of South Georgia, Alzheimer’s Caregiver Time-Out and more organizations.
Representatives from each nonprofit will be nearby each of the holes with informational materials, said Michael Smith, United Way executive director.
“As you go around and play golf, you’ll learn about them and their missions,” he said. “I think it’s going to be exciting for people who play a round of golf and see the agencies and what they do and how we help them with the United Way.”
The goal is to raise at least $10,000 toward the United Way’s fundraising campaign, which has its own target of $750,000, Smith said.
The funding will be put into an allocation pot which will go up for review before an allocation committee based on need, he said.
“First of all, it all gets split out by designated funds that people have given for specific organizations … and then the allocation committee adds money on top of that for the different organizations,” Smith said.
“It ranges between a few thousand dollars up to $50,000 between what charities can get based on their needs, the people they serve (and) their programs,” he said.
The presence of the 19 nonprofits at the golf tournament is an addition this year, said Melissa Register, United Way development coordinator.
She confirmed the absence of the various agencies in the past.
“Since we want to raise awareness of what each agency does, Michael came up with a way to incorporate them into our golf tournament,” she said.
Unlike previous years, the tournament will feature a three-player scramble opposed to a four-player scramble.
Gifts will be awarded to first-, second- and third-place teams, the team closest to the pin and the team with the longest drive.
There will be a prize for the first hole-in-one.
Refreshments and a reception will follow the golf tournament.
The fee is $300 and includes green fees, a cart, a goodie bag, lunch and the reception.
Email mregister@unitedwayvaldosta.org to learn how to register a team.
