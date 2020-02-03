Golden reelected to transportation board

ATLANTA – Tim Golden continues serving as chairman of the state transportation board.
Golden of Valdosta, representing the Eighth Congressional District, and Vice Chairman Rudy Bowen of Columbus, representing the Seventh Congressional District, were unanimously reelected to full five-year board terms by a caucus of state representatives and senators from their respective congressional districts, according to state officials.
The new terms begin April 15.
“The Georgia Department of Transportation and the people of Georgia are fortunate to have dedicated individuals like (Chairman )Tim Golden and Rudy Bowen representing them on the transportation board,” said Russell R. McMurry, P.E., Georgia Department of Transportation commissioner. “All 14 state transportation board members perform a vital function in advancing transportation across all of Georgia.”
Golden, representing South Georgia’s Congressional District 8, was first elected to the board in 2015. As chairman, he serves as ex officio member of all board committees.
Golden previously served several years in the Georgia General Assembly – in both the Senate and the House.
Bowen has represented Forsyth and Gwinnett counties in Georgia’s Congressional District 7 since 2007. He is vice chairman of the P3 Committee and serves on the administrative, finance and intermodal committees. He has previously served as board chairman.
The 14-member state transportation board determines policy and generally governs the Georgia Department of Transportation, state officials said. Each member is elected by a caucus of Georgia General Assembly members from their specific congressional district. Board members serve staggered, five-year terms.
