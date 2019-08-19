Golden chairs transportation board

VALDOSTA – A South Georgia official has been named chair of the state transportation board.
The state transportation board elected its new executive leadership team at its recent board meeting.
Tim Golden was named chairman; Rudy Bowen was named vice chairman; and Emily Dunn was named secretary, state officials said.
The new positions became effective immediately. Board elections are held annually to ensure all regions of the state are represented at the executive leadership level.
Golden of Valdosta represents the Eighth Congressional District. He most recently served as vice chair of the transportation board.
Golden, a business and civic leader, has been named three times to Georgia Trend’s 100 Most Influential Georgians list. He is a graduate of Valdosta State University.
As chairman, Golden serves as ex officio member of all committees.
“I am honored and excited to take on this role as chairman of the state transportation board and to continue the legacy of stewardship and commitment to the citizens of this great state,” Golden said. “The people of Georgia Department of Transportation are phenomenal. Whether it’s the great executive team and the leadership they show, or the staff and the work they do day in and day out in every region of Georgia, I am proud to be a part of it.”
Golden replaces Ann R. Purcell of Rincon, who served on the board since 2013 and represents Georgia’s First Congressional District.
Bowen served 16 years in the Georgia State Senate prior to his election to the board in 2015. He served seven years as a representative in the Georgia House.
Bowen of Suwanee is a community and civic leader who represents the Seventh Congressional District. He was elected to the board in 2007 and most recently served as board secretary. Bowen attended the University of Georgia.
Dunn of Blue Ridge represents the Ninth Congressional District on the State Transportation Board. She was elected to the board in 2011 and served as the first female chair in 2015-16. Dunn, a community and civic leader, has been named to the Engineering Magazine 100 Influential Women to Know list two years in a row. She is a registered nurse who received her BSN from North Georgia College.
The 14-member state transportation board determines policy and governs the Georgia Department of Transportation, state officials said. Each member is elected by a caucus of Georgia General Assembly members from their specific congressional district.
Board members serve staggered, five-year terms. For more information and individual photos, visit http://www.dot.ga.gov/AboutGDOT/Board.
