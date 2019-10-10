VALDOSTA — Gold City and The Old Paths headline a gospel concert scheduled for this weekend.
Ray Norton is an organizer of the event. Ray Norton Tire & Auto has hosted past gospel and appreciation concerts for the community.
In addition to Gold City and The Old Paths, Joyce Croft is scheduled to perform. With her late husband, Colbert, Croft penned hundreds of gospel songs, including "I Can't Even Walk (Without You Holding My Hand)," “Flow Through Me,” “I Believe He Died For Me,” “Come Into the Presence,” “Almost Home,” “First Million Years,” “Is That Footsteps That I Hear.” For the past 30 years, a Croft concert has been performed on Labor Day in the Valdosta area.
Thomas Snead, "America is Burning," is also scheduled for the concert.
Based in Gadsen, Ala., Gold City has performed as a vocal group since 1980 throughout the Southeast.
Audiences can expect to hear the music that earned a Gold City member a spot in the Southern Gospel Music Association Hall of Fame.
The legendary Tim Riley and his Southern Gospel Music Association Hall of Fame voice do not regularly perform with Gold City any more but the group remains anchored by Riley’s son, Daniel, and a mix of older and newer members.
Gold City’s membership reflects the stage show: a mix of old and new.
The group performs gems from the early days to new songs being prepared for or from the latest recordings.
The concert is scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, Mathis City Auditorium, 2300 N. Ashley St. A $10 donation is requested at the door, organizers said.
