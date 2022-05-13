Gokey in Concert: 'American Idol' finalist plays Wild Adventures

VALDOSTA – "American Idol" finalist and Grammy nominee Danny Gokey plays this weekend at Wild Adventures Theme Park.
"As a Top 3 finalist on season eight of 'American Idol,' Danny Gokey quickly became a favorite of millions," park representatives said in a statement.
Following "Idol," the Christian rocker dropped his first album, "My Best Days," and since that time has scored a series of No. 1 hits, including his follow-up album releases "Hope In Front of Me," "Rise," "Haven’t Seen It Yet" and holiday albums "Christmas Is Here" and "The Greatest Gift."
He has received three Grammy nominations, three wins as KLOVE Male Vocalist of the Year, two Dove Awards and numerous Dove Award nominations.
Gokey is scheduled to play 8 p.m. Saturday, May 14, Wild Adventures Theme Park, Old Clyattville Road. More information: Visit wildadventures.com.
