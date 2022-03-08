VALDOSTA – Valdosta State University continued its tradition of hosting the South Georgia Film Festival for the sixth year in a row.
Due to the continuance of the pandemic, the festival was held on the campus Student Union while offering a virtual option for screening March 4-6.
Despite the exclusivity that the name implies, the South Georgia Film Festival showcases the works of filmmakers from all over the world. Jason Brown, festival director and mass media professor at VSU, said his goal for the festival was to bring talent from different areas to Valdosta.
“When I came to Valdosta, I had been running different festivals for over a decade in places like North Carolina and Virginia. When we first started doing them here, our first year was very small,” he said.
“But we managed to get a filmmaker from Amsterdam who made a film called ‘Our Soldier’ which was about a soldier from Valdosta who fought and died in Amsterdam. So ever since, we wanted to make sure our talent pool wasn’t just limited to the South Georgia region and pull films from all over the world, and it’s been successful ever since.”
The 2022 festival, despite the COVID-19 restrictions, still managed to showcase 65 films ranging from short to feature length.
One of the films shown, "American Siege," an action-thriller starring Bruce Willis, was particularly strained with working around mandates. Buddy Watkins, who played the role of Mazer in the film, said, “We filmed the entire movie in eight days. COVID protocols made the entire production more difficult. Every department was forced to do more with less. But everyone worked together and the end result turned out good.”
Brown wanted to include films that audiences “wouldn’t have gotten any other way,” such as the short film "Without Repercussion," created by Brooks County High School students, a historical exploration of the murder of pregnant Mary Turner in an early 20th century lynching incident and the ramifications of Georgia’s citizen’s arrest law.
“We show all kinds of animation, documentary, narrative and any type of film you can think of. We want the South Georgia Film Festival to be a truly unique experience, so while we do show films that have played at the other circuits, we make sure we have content that hasn’t been played anywhere else,” he said.
“This is really a good opportunity for people in our community to participate and get their work out there, so it’s always great to have those exclusive, local gems.”
In addition to the film showcase, the festival hosted several panels in regards to filmmaking, how the pandemic has impacted the industry and up-and-coming talent.
One panel in particular was about people creating opportunities in film. That is exactly what Chatejah George, 23-year-old actress, model, musician and studio mogul of C&C Movie Film Studio, did and encouraged prospective filmmakers, technicians and actors to do.
“Yes, COVID made navigating the industry and working in it much harder, but it didn’t make it impossible. It is important to find whatever opportunity that comes your way and take it. And sometimes, that means taking a risk and creating a lane for yourself,” she said.
For more information on the films showcased and the people behind the projects, be sure to visit http://southgeorgiafilm.com/.
