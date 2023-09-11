DANVILLE, Va. — God’s Pit Crew’s Immediate Response Team is extending its response stay in Valdosta to continue helping storm victims following destruction left behind by Hurricane Idalia.
Sept. 2, from headquarters in Danville, Virginia, and traveled to Lowndes County in order to help victims of catastrophic Hurricane Idalia in the surrounding area, the organization said in a press release. God’s Pit Crew is now planning to extend its stay in Georgia until Oct. 1 to help as many storm victims as possible.
Volunteers and staff have been working in the hardest-hit areas clearing debris, cutting and removing trees, tarping roofs, and much more. God’s Pit Crew is actively searching for more volunteers.
“We’re 80 miles off the coast and the devastation is just severe,” told Chris Chiles, immediate disaster response coordinator for God’s Pit Crew. “We need help to assist all of the affected families in this area. Just today, we had 60 families come to us and ask for help. If you can come, please come help – and please pray for this community.”
As the ministry looks to remain in Georgia and continue aiding disaster victims, God’s Pit Crew asks that anyone interested in volunteering visit GodsPitCrew.org and click the volunteer button located in the red Hurricane Idalia Response bar. Food and lodging are being provided to volunteers onsite for this response.
God’s Pit Crew asks that those interested in donating to the ministry in order to support their ongoing immediate disaster response efforts, please visit GodsPitCrew.org or call (434) 836-4472 to make a donation.
Response by the God’s Pit Crew ministry would not be possible without the outpouring support provided by volunteers and donors. “We can’t thank the people that support our organization enough. Everyone who volunteers and donates to our relief responses helps our mission of providing hope and healing be a true possibility,” said Randy Johnson, God’s Pit Crew president.
While the Immediate Response team remains in Georgia, other staff members and volunteers have redeployed to Rolling Fork, Mississippi, as they begin rebuilding two homes for families that lost everything in devastating tornados earlier this year.
