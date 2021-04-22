Gochenouer wins Honeybee quilt

HAHIRA – Jan Gochenouer won the Hahira Honeybee Festival committee quilt giveaway fundraiser.
"The Hahira Honeybee Festival committee of volunteers put in efforts all year long to make the festival a success and help our community," members said in a statement. "The quilt, made by committee member Nan Boyd, consists of Honeybee Festival T-shirts from over the years."
Donations were accepted and a total of 475 tickets were in the drawing.
The Hahira Honeybee Festival is a nonprofit organization with all proceeds donated to help the community, members said.
"This quilt giveaway is just one example of how a small donation whether it be time, money, talents, or whatever you can do, added together can make a big difference towards helping others and we want to thank everyone who participated," members said.
This year marks the Honeybee Festival's 40th anniversary and organizers said they are looking forward to returning this year.
"The Hahira Honeybee Festival began as a way to bring fun and entertainment to the community and has done so well in that, it has allowed us to grow into a tradition for many of us whether from Hahira or not," members said.
It was canceled last year due to the pandemic.
The 2021 theme – "Protecting our Youth, Preserving our Future" – honors the Georgia Sheriffs Boys Ranch.
The festival starts with the annual kick-off breakfast Monday, Sept. 27, a week of activities then ends Saturday, Oct. 2, with food and craft vendors, a kids zone and the parade. For more information, visit hahirahoneybeefest.com.
