VALDOSTA – Fitness competition Team Lean kicks off this weekend at select YMCA locations.
Opening day is 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at the YMCA’s Valdosta and Lake Park facilities where initial weigh-ins will take place until Jan. 16.
Team Lean is an eight-week, community-wide, weight-loss challenge where community members battle to lose the highest percentage of weight, according to organizers.
“I believe Team Lean is important because it does build a community. It builds healthy lifestyles, and that’s what we want to change. We don’t want to change a skill,” said Danielle Studstill, membership director for the Valdosta-Lowndes County Family YMCA.
“We want to change your lifestyle and this is part of the guide that we can put in place to help people start the new year right. If you want to make a change in your life, we’re here for you.”
Trophies and cash prizes will be awarded to winners of the fitness contest.
Non-members may participate and there are individual categories available. Teams must have four to five participants. The YMCA joiners fee gets waived for participants.
Elements of the fitness program are weigh-ins, weekly challenges, blood-pressure checks and group x classes. Group x classes are aerobics classes.
Anyone who completes all eight weekly challenges will receive four pounds off toward the final weigh-in.
During the Fresh Start challenge week one, teams must attend at least four group x classes.
Participants must challenge themselves and walk three miles per week during Tread On the second week.
Buddy Up during week three consists of bringing a friend to the YMCA and completing a 45-minute activity. Guest passes are offered for the friend.
The fourth week is dedicated to the Get Active challenge. Teams or individuals must complete one hour of their favorite sport.
Teams must attend four group x classes for extra points in the Mid-Point Marathon during the fifth week.
A grocery list will be provided for the Healthy Eating challenge during the sixth week. Participants are asked to buy one of the items on the list and attach a store receipt to the grocery list.
During the seventh-week Cycling challenge, participants have to cycle at least 30 miles in the week.
The challenges wrap up with the aquatics challenge. Teams have to swim at least 10 laps or try out two water aerobic classes.
Nutritional and healthy exercises classes are offered. There is a mandatory attendance of two classes throughout the duration of the Team Lean program.
“Each one’s different, so they talk about ways to eat better, ways to feel better, exercises to do at home if you can’t get to the gym,” said Rose Nimmo, Valdosta YMCA health and wellness director.
“We talk about sleep, how to keep it going, how to maintain health in your life and not just do it in a challenge. So, it’s not just about getting into the gym. It’s also about how you’re going to change your overall lifestyle to be better for yourself.”
Weigh-ins are offered 5 a.m.-9 p.m. Thursday weekly. Refreshments will be available at the initial weigh-in Saturday, Jan. 11.
Registration is $50 and T-shirts are included. Participants may pay $10 at registration with four drafted payments of $10 for the first four weigh-ins, according to organizers.
Sponsors are Tropical Cafe Smoothie, Chick-Fil-A, Chicken Salad Chick, Jimmy John’s, Edible Arrangements and Talk of the Town Nutrition.
The Valdosta YMCA is located at 2424 Gornto Road, and the Lake Park location is 5285 Mill Store Road.
Visit valdostaymca.org for more information.
