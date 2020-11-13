Go see 'Let Him Go'

“Let Him Go” (Crime/Drama: 1 hour, 54 minutes)
Starring: Diane Lane, Kevin Costner, Lesley Manville and Booboo Stewart
Director: Thomas Bezucha
Rated: R (Strong violence, profanity and gore)
Movie Review: Seasoned actors Lane and Costner make the good grieving parents in this revenge drama that plays like a Western of yesteryear. They and others of the cast provide interesting screen personas although the story does not equal their talents.
Margaret Blackledge (Lane) and retired sheriff George Blackledge (Costner) are a grieving husband and wife. They lament the death of their son. Their son’s widow, Lorna (Kayli Carter), marries into the Weboy Family and moves away with the Blackledges’ only grandson.
The Blackledges set out to find their only grandson and rescue him from the brutal Weboy clan whose matriarch Blanche Weboy (Manville) is abusively domineering.
A solid veteran cast makes this movie. The performances of Lane, Costner and Manville are impressive. Younger actors are also impressive. Kayli Carter, a very persuasive Jeffrey Donovan who plays violence well, and handsome Native American Booboo Stewart all provide nice turns. However, it is the senior actors who provide the chops to make this narrative a good engagement.
Manville is especially impressive as Blanche Weboy. Her cigarette-smoking mama bear portrayal is evocative of an older Bette Davis. She steals scenes easily.
The story is lesser compared to the acting. Director-writer Thomas Bezucha’s screenplay gives the audience little time to know these people from Larry Watson’s novel. Instead, Bezucha’s scenes move quickly, this is especially true for the first 15 minutes of this photoplay. The story is good, but these characters are richly engaging enough that more time to understand their motives would be nice.
Still, Bezucha (“The Family Stone,” 2005) provides a good movie along with a talented cast. This revenge movie has all the elements of a Western in a modern setting. This element drives an engaging plot, making “Let Him Go” a good entertaining drama.
Grade: B (Go see him.)
Playing at Valdosta Stadium Cinemas
“The Informer” (Crime/Drama: 1 hour, 53 minutes)
Starring: Joel Kinnaman, Rosamund Pike and Common
Director: Andrea Di Stefano
Rated: R (Strong violence and profanity)
Movie Review: “The Informer” is full of plot twists that one must pay attention to the story. Such an energetic narrative is appealing because it is unpredictable in a good manner.
Like life’s unpredictability, “The Informer” keeps continuous anticipation about what is next. This works to entertain, even through the superfluous double-crossings.
Pete Koslow (Kinnaman) is an ex-convict. He is also working undercover for the Federal Bureau of Investigation. After a threat against his family by a ruthless mob boss named The General (Eugene Lipinski), Koslow intentionally returns to prison to infiltrate the mob at a maximum-security prison. However, his work for both the mob and the FBI puts Koslow in precarious situations.
Koslow, is at the heart of this crime movie. Kinnaman plays Koslow and nicely provides anxiety playing the character. He is conclusively appealing as the criminal turned informant.
Pike and Common are also good. Pike, like Kinnaman’s Koslow, plays her Agent Wilcox with some apprehension, too. Her character is trapped between being an honorable law-enforcement official and the unethical decisions of following orders. And Common plays his character in a more subdued manner, a strong, quietly aggressive vice police officer.
While typical moments exist for the crime drama, Andrea Di Stefano allows for inconsistent characterizations to merge into conclusive scenes near the movie's end. The problem is she does not escape the formulaic principles usually attached to government and crime.
Di Stefano and the screenplay apply stale themes. One example is always making some government officials corrupt. This plays far too often in movies because moviemakers know audiences like this theory about those in government.
Still, “The Informer” offers enough to make it worthy. Kinnaman, Pike and others offer good performances. Plus, the suspenseful moments keep one’s attention for this feature based on the novel by Börge Hellström and Anders Roslund.
Grade: B- (Informative portrayals work.)
Playing Valdosta Stadium Cinemas
“Jungleland” (Drama/Sports: 1 hour, 30 minutes)
Starring: Charlie Hunnam, Jack O'Connell and Jessica Barden
Director: Max Winkler
Rated: R (Profanity, sexual content, violence and nudity)
Movie Review: Drama, sports and crime genres are all mixed here. “Jungleland” presents interesting characters and fine performances by its cast.
It is multiple movies in one, and the greatest fight is what type of screenplay it wants to be.
Stanley and Lion Kaminski (Hunnam and O’Connell) are brothers. They envision a better life, so they travel across the country to enter a no holds barred boxing match worth a significant amount of money.
They must also deliver Sky (Barden) to a syndicate leader. The Kaminskis trip becomes one bad circumstance after another, but their familial bond keeps them together.
“Jungleland” appears a combination of better cinematic inspirations such as “Fight Club” (1999) and “Raging Bull” (1980). The performances are good, but the plot moves from a sports narrative to a survival one to a crime screenplay. At nearly an hour and 10 minutes into this movie, it takes an unconvincing turn that appears off.
Charlie Hunnam and Jack O'Connell offer nice turns as brothers. Their ups and downs are good drama. Hunnam’s Stanley makes one mistake after the next. His mistakes are annoying, but he is a wreck worth watching thanks to Hunnam.
O'Connell plays bareknuckle boxer Lion. He has had his brain jiggled a few times, but he is the sensible brother but naïve simultaneously. O'Connell plays the character with a resounding innocence that charms.
These men offer their best in this character-driven movie. “Jungleland” does not live up to their performances.
Grade: C+ (The jungle is engaging but untamed.)
Playing at Valdosta Stadium Cinemas
