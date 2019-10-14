VALDOSTA — Hundreds of area children attempted a ninja warrior-style obstacle course Saturday thanks to Scintilla Charter Academy and Conquer Youth Young Lions Obstacle Course.
“Our mission is to get kids out from behind their screens,” David Mainprize of Young Lion's Obstacle Course said. “We want them to get out and get active.”
Young Lions course travels the nation with its mission and sets up a one-mile-long course with 10 signature obstacles.
The course was originally an incentive for Scintilla students who participated in Raise Craze, an annual fundraiser that is based on acts of kindness, but organizers decided to open the course to kids throughout the community.
“I feel like Scintilla Charter Academy is a unique school and we mirror the community,” Scintilla PTO President Ansley Panizzi said. “We felt like providing this community event would showcase what we provide within our community school. We are proud of the number of those who came out to support.”
The event was sponsored by SportClips Haircuts, Valdosta Aquatics, Valdosta State University Health and Physical Education Department, Chick-fil-A North Valdosta, Valdosta Commercial Doors and Synovus.
Parents cheered on their kids as they sprinted through the obstacles with many participants choosing to run the course multiple times.
Everyone who completed the course was given a variety of prizes and a completion medal.
Desiree Carver is a reporter at the Valdosta Daily Times. She can be reached at (229) 244-3400 ext. 1215.
