VALDOSTA – The Valdosta campus at Georgia Military College was full of celebration Thursday as the campus observed its 40th birthday.
Community leaders gathered on the campus with students and staff for the occasion.
Prominent guests included State Rep. John LaHood and Lowndes County Commission Chairman Bill Slaughter.
Valdosta Mayor John Gayle presented a proclamation deeming Nov. 14, 2019, as Georgia Military College Day.
Lots of vendor tables offered discounts and resources to students, such as representatives from apartment complexes.
A scholarship check raised by the college was presented to a GMC student for $1,000.
GMC is proud of its 40 years, said Latoya Costello, campus assistant director and dean of students. She said she believes the campus is going to be a part of the community for many more years to come.
“Our student body population keeps growing, which is awesome,” she said. “Valdosta has really welcomed us in, and so, we expect that we’re going to be here for a very long time.”
GMC Valdosta was established Nov. 14, 1979, at Moody Air Force Base, said Billie A. Washburn, campus executive director.
The first GMC campus opened 140 years ago in Milledgeville. The Valdosta campus formed 40 years ago at Moody with a one-room office and 70 students.
From Moody, GMC relocated to downtown in a storefront prior to hosting classes at its North Forrest Street location.
“It’s been a whirlwind,” Washburn said. “Even though it’s been over 40 years, it seems like, in the last 15, it’s when we’ve really just taken off.”
GMC has increased its population to teaching more than 1,000 students in morning, afternoon and night courses. Class sizes range from 18-25 students each.
The two-year college offers business administration, pre-nursing, criminal justice and general studies programs.
The mission of GMC is to prepare students for attending a four-year university, Washburn said.
“Our goal is to keep them here, keep them in school and then move them to a bigger school because knowledge is power and the great equalizer is education,” she said.
“If we can keep the students in school, they get educated and continue. That’s when you see your community grow in the way that you want it to.”
While GMC was established for mostly military students, it now largely hosts non-military community members.
Visit gmc.edu to learn more about Georgia Military College.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.