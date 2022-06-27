VALDOSTA – The Christian Collegiate Fellowship Club at Georgia Military College, along with the Baptist Collegiate Ministry at Valdosta State University and several local church college ministries recently joined together to host the first College Night of Worship.
"The idea originated with several of GMC’s own CCFC members," organizers said in a statement. "All members coming from different walks of life came together to work on songs and testimonies in preparation for this night.
"The dedication of these members does not go unnoticed as they not only practiced nearly every day for two months but spread the word on campus and throughout the community. Student soloists from college ministries across Valdosta joined together with over 100 local college students to help spread the word and come together to praise the name of Jesus."
During the event, an offering was taken for Living Bridges Ministry of Valdosta, a local nonprofit that seeks to build bridges in the community through different ministries "in effort to connect people to the Lord Jesus Christ, to one another as His Church and to provide resources to meet their current needs," organizers said.
"This night of worship would not have been possible without the dedication of GMC Valdosta’s CCFC advisors and members, the many other students from VSU who practiced in preparation for this event, Crossroads Baptist Church, and a host of community partners who levied their support for this event.
"The gospel was shared through word and song and for one night, our students came together from different churches and schools to share their love of Jesus Christ."
CCFC Worship Team
Vocals: Arlie McCranie, Cassie Plymel, Gabbi Stanford,Gabe Duncan, Traci Reaves.
Guitar: D’Angelo Williams, Peter Cartwright.
Piano: Sarah Pearson.
Drums: Trevon Alston.
Bass: Xavier Lee.
BCM Worship Team
Guitar/vocalist: Bethany Arrowwood.
Piano/Vocals: Ally Herron.
Guitar: Noah Hughes.
Northside Baptist Church
Guitar: Vocals: Aiyana Turner.
Crossroads Baptist Church
(guitar/vocals)
The CCFC said several organizations supported the event: Georgia Military College Valdosta campus, Valdosta State University BCM, Davie and Bethany Arrowwood, interim director of BCM, Northside Baptist Church, Crossroads Baptist Church, Candy Rowe with Fairway Outdoors, Daylight Donuts of Valdosta, Teresa Plymel, parent of student, Matt Gay, college pastor at Crossroads Baptist, Elan and Traci Reaves, advisors of CCFC, and "students and leaders in attendance who worshipped with us."
