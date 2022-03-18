GMC earns Military Friendly School designation

VALDOSTA – Georgia Military College has announced it has earned the 2022-23 Military Friendly School designation.
Institutions earning the Military Friendly School designation were evaluated using both public data sources and responses from a proprietary survey. More than 1,800 schools participated in the 2022-23 survey with only 665 earning recognition for going above the standard, school officials said in a statement.
The 2022-23 Military Friendly Schools list will be published in the May and October issues of G.I. Jobs magazine and can be found at www.militaryfriendly.com.
Methodology, criteria, and weightings were determined by Viqtory with input from the Military Friendly Advisory Council of independent leaders in the higher education and military recruitment community. Final ratings were determined by combining the institution’s survey scores with the assessment of the institution’s ability to meet thresholds for student retention, graduation, job placement, loan repayment, persistence (degree advancement or transfer) and loan default rates for all students and, specifically, for student veterans.
“Military is our middle name at Georgia Military College and our college leadership is reflective of a commitment of service to our country,” said John Sheeley, GMC assistant vice president for enrollment management and director of military and veteran services. “We prioritize those efforts to ensure our nation’s servicemembers and veterans can pursue a college degree. We offer financial aid and other services for veterans to be successful at Georgia Military College, whether that be in-seat at one of our campuses across the state of Georgia, or with our Global Online College.”
“Military Friendly is committed to transparency and providing consistent data-driven standards in our designation process,” said Kayla Lopez, national director of military partnerships, Military Friendly. “Our standards provide a benchmark that promotes positive outcomes and support services that better the educational landscape and provide opportunity for the Military Community. This creates a competitive atmosphere that encourages colleges to evolve and invest in their programs consistently. Schools who achieve awards designation show true commitment in their efforts, going over and above that standard.”
For more information about Georgia Military College’s student veteran programs, visit www.gmc.edu.
