Gladwin Vaughn Architecture cuts ribbon

VALDOSTA – The Valdosa-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors honored Gladwin Vaughn Architecture with a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new name.
Gladwin Vaughn Architecture is a full-service architectural firm located in the heart of Downtown Valdosta in the historic Roberts Building, chamber officials said. The firm is led by owners and business partners Céline Gladwin and Erin Vaughn.
For the past 13 years, Gladwin Vaughn Architecture has served the Valdosta community on the principles and values established by the former BFB Gladwin Architects and the Florida-based firm, Barnett Fronczak Barlow Architects, chamber officials said.
“We have a fully virtual firm, as well as a beautiful office in the historic Roberts Building in Downtown Valdosta,” Gladwin said. “The mission for our firm is to deliver unique and creative design solutions that are contextual and exceed our clients’ expectations. We both have a shared vision for the firm to foster creativity and fun in a flexible and contemporary work environment.”
Gladwin Vaughn Architecture stands by its work by “providing great attention to each client and project,” chamber officials said.
“I believe that we are a trustworthy, talented and innovative team,” Gladwin said. “We stand by what we do and treat every project and client with the utmost importance and attention. We love what we do and have been blessed with wonderful clients, great projects and a supportive community. We hope to continue to provide our professional design services and grow and evolve with each one of our experiences.”
Gladwin Vaughn Architecture is a member of the Valdosta-Lowndes Chamber of Commerce.
“The chamber was my first stop when we first moved to Valdosta over 13 years ago and opened a branch office at the time,” Gladwin said. “The chamber offers a variety of opportunities for a business at each stage of the business’ development from specific resources to networking opportunities.”
For more information about Gladwin Vaughn Architecture, visit 106 W. Hill Ave, unit B, or call (229) 244-1492.
