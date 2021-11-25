VALDOSTA – Sam’s BBQ & Catering, joined by several local supporters, offered its Thanksgiving Day Harvest Thursday, feeding more than 300 people.
Each year, Sam's hosts the community-wide effort to feed people in need on Thanksgiving Day, organizers said. "With the state of our economy, we are in need more than ever of donations."
Sam Watts, owner of Sam’s BBQ & Catering, has been hosting the event for almost 15 years.
Watts said, “I enjoy doing this every year, I am glad that I am able to offer a place in the community for people to eat on Thanksgiving Day. It’s all about giving back those in need.”
Many have volunteered annually since its inception including 2 Wheel Riders Motorcycle Club and long-time volunteer Eddie Hill.
“I come out here to show compassion and share God's love with folks who need it,” Hill said. “I want to serve God through serving people.”
