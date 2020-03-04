VALDOSTA – Once a client, now a volunteer, Jessie Newberry returned to a homeless shelter that helped him during his time of need.
Relocating from Albany, Newberry came to Valdosta in 2019 and said he benefitted from the Lowndes Associated Ministries to People Rapid Re-Housing program.
After spending three months giving back to LAMP, he attended its volunteer informational session last week to learn of available opportunities for further assistance.
“I feel like (there’s) satisfaction and gratitude that I’m giving back when I see others being here with smiles on their faces because I know how it is to come here with nothing,” he said.
“It’s a good feeling to see the smiling or the motivation on them to try to do better for themselves.”
LAMP held the session for current and potential volunteers to explain how people can get involved at the shelter to benefit a maximum of 65 clients. The facility houses 15 single men, 22 single women and 28 families.
With nearly 20 children benefitting from services, Yurshema Flanders, shelter director, said needs include baby hygiene products and clothing.
General necessities are transportation – including Sunday traveling to and from church – preparing and serving meals, separating items in LAMP’s clothing closet, homework help and childcare.
Instructors leading Bible studies or do-it-yourself classes such as crocheting and sewing are requested. The shelter is searching for event volunteers.
Jamie Bone, a LAMP board member, introduced a mentoring program at the informational session that assists clients with daily challenges.
“The purpose of this is to basically help them get life skills,” she said.
Clients can learn lessons such as how to budget, get their children ready for school and make up a bed to name a few.
Mentors will spend 45 minutes per week at LAMP’s facility with their mentees.
Bone said the goal of the program is to empower residents to live outside of the shelter and in the general community.
“Just be a friend; just be somebody that says you’re going to make it, and you’re going to make it because I’m going to walk with you,” she said to the group.
Chadaria Cochran, a junior health science major at Valdosta State University and a new volunteer, was among those listening.
She learned of LAMP while on campus and attended the session to gain more knowledge, she said. She likes that LAMP is Christian-based.
“I just like helping people and doing stuff for free because it doesn’t cost anything to be kind so I just like helping people out when I can,” Cochran said.
She pondered the idea of hosting fitness classes for residents but said she is satisfied with being their friend and helping them work through situations.
She plans to be a source of encouragement for them, she said.
More details about LAMP and volunteer efforts are online at lampinc.org. Call (229) 245-7157 for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.