VALDOSTA — Girls on the Run South Georgia unveiled the Power Up Activity Kit to help keep girls active and healthy through the summer while inspiring creativity, encouraging movement and teaching new skills.
Girls on the Run is a leader in developing and delivering life-changing programs for girls through more than 16 sites across South Georgia and has served more than 1,500 girls since it was founded in 2015, according to a statement from the organization.
After the cancelation of schools, implementation of social distancing and the restrictions around large public events due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 5-year-old nonprofit adapted quickly to alter its spring season "to continue to deliver on its mission to inspire girls to be joyful, healthy and confident," organization representatives said.
This new offering by the nonprofit organization also delivers on that mission.
“Providing girls with opportunities to develop empathy, build resiliency, and identify and understand their values, choices, and emotions, are important now more than ever before,” said Lauren Hurley, council director of Girls on the Run South Georgia “It is never too early for girls to learn how to put these important skills into practice. This kit will help girls move, laugh and grow, and in the process find their inner girl power.”
The at-home kit includes 50 activities to fuel girls’ minds, bodies and spirits that emphasize the important connection between physical and emotional health, representatives said.
"Each activity helps girls learn important skills such as how to cope when things get difficult, demonstrate care for self and others, and practice positivity," organizers said. "From the silly starters to the fun movement games and challenges, the activities were designed to get girls to laugh, create and grow."
Available starting June 17 at www.girlsontherunsouthgeorgia.org/Power-Up the kit is $49 and includes: The Power Up Activity Book, an exclusive GRL PWR T-shirt, Physical Activity Training Plan, completion certificate and a few other fun surprises, delivered directly to residences.
The nonprofit organization is raising funds to provide sponsored kits to girls within the community, visit www.girlsontherunsouthgeorgia.org/donate to make a donation.
“For five years, we have always done everything we can to support all girls as they navigate adolescence," Hurley said. "This kit will help her grow her confidence and realize the potential she has to Power Up.”
To learn more about the international nonprofit, visit www.girlsontherun.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.