VALDOSTA – Girls on the Run South Georgia will expand its territory.
Expansion for Girls on the Run South Georgia will include Atkinson, Bacon, Baker, Ben Hill, Berrien, Brantley, Brooks, Calhoun, Charlton, Clay, Clinch, Coffee, Colquitt, Cook, Decatur, Dougherty, Early, Echols, Grady, Irwin, Lanier, Lee, Lowndes, Miller, Mitchell, Pierce, Quitman, Randolph, Seminole, Terrell, Thomas, Tift, Turner, Ware and Worth counties.
"The expansion provides Girls on the Run South Georgia to all girls in grades 3 through 8 throughout all of South Georgia," said Mary Crawford, executive director. "An independent study showed 97% of Girls on the Run participants learned critical life skills including resolving conflict, helping others and intentional decision-making."
Girls on the Run was recently included as a top research-based program in a 2021 Social-Emotional Learning Guide developed by researchers at Harvard University and the Wallace Foundation. The guide recognized Girls on the Run as one of just three social-emotional learning programs with an integral emphasis on equitable and inclusive education.
“Specifically, Girls on the Run was highlighted for its commitment to intentionally integrating equity and English Language Learners into aspects of program delivery and providing extensive training and supports for equity, ELL, trauma and special education,” Crawford said. “GOTR was also recognized for the program’s high focus on self-efficacy and self-esteem, as well as the promotion of values such as making respectful and responsible choices and contributing to one’s community and the world.”
Sunday, Aug. 21, Girls on the Run held training for 53 coaches at Valdosta State University. The coaches are trained to lead the teams for the fall season.
The community is involved with Girls on the Run South Georgia providing several community coaches every season, supply drives for the teams, encouragers to the team coaches such as current school teachers and partnerships with local businesses. GOTR is actively recruiting volunteers and site liaisons in the counties they serve to be coaches, course cheerleaders, community sponsors and corporate partners.
Tuesday, Aug. 23, they hosted the Lip Sync Battle which connects the community to girls at an age when they need the most support, Crawford said. Lip sync participants raise money for scholarships and season supplies but mainly raise awareness of the Girls on the Run South Georgia program.
The Girls on the Run South Georgia season begins the week of Sept. 6 and the Fall 2022 5K presented by Pepsi will be at the Fellowship Home at Brookside on Nov. 12. The Fall 2022 5K is open to the community and registration is open online at https://www.girlsontherunsouthgeorgia.org.
