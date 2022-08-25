Valdosta, GA (31601)

Today

Heavy thunderstorms during the evening will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall may reach one inch..

Tonight

Heavy thunderstorms during the evening will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall may reach one inch.